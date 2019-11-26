Three dead, 140 injured as 6.4 Richter scale earthquake hits Adriatic coast near Albania

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook the Adriatic coast near Albania shortly before 3am on November 26, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Three people died and more than 140 were injured, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Several buildings collapsed after an initial severe earthquake that caused panic among the population. There are demolished buildings along the Adriatic coast of the country, as well as in the capital Tirana, where reports of injuries from fallen walls have been received.

The quake was followed by others, of 5.1 and 5.3 around 3am, and 5.4 just after 6am.

The earthquake was felt in the Republic of North Macedonia, in Greece, and in high floors of buildings in Bulgaria’s cities of Sofia and Pernik, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that there were no reports of Bulgarians injured in the quake. Bulgaria’s embassy in Tirana said that electricity and internet connections were cut off in many places in Albania.

Two months ago, more than 100 people were injured in a major earthquake in Albania and hundreds of buildings were severely damaged.

(Photo: Miles Davidson)

