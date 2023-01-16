Ninova: Bulgarian Socialist Party will ‘do everything’ to get a government elected

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will “do everything that depends on us” to get a government elected, party leader Kornelia Ninova said on January 16, speaking on receiving the third and final mandate from President Roumen Radev.

The BSP has not yet named a prime minister-designate, while the party’s national council is expected to meet later this week to decide on with which other parliamentary groups to hold talks.

Radev, on whom the constitution conferred a free hand in deciding to which parliamentary group to hand the third mandate, following the first two mandates having proved fruitless, said that he had settled on the BSP in a quest for a great chance for the formation of an elected government with a clear political focus.

This is the fourth time in the past two years that Radev has chosen to hand the third mandate to the BSP.

Ninova’s party is widely seen as having scant chance of getting a government elected.

GERB-UDF, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and Vuzrazhdane have made it clear that they expect that the country will go to early elections.

We Continue the Change and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition are skeptical about the BSP’s chances of forming a government.

Stefan Yanev’s Bulgaria Ascending, the current Parliament’s smallest group, has indicated a willingness to hold talks with the BSP, but only if a coalition agreement is concluded.



(Screenshot via BNT)

