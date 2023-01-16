Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 17 deaths, 891 new cases

The deaths of 17 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 139, according to figures posted on January 16 on the unified information portal.

A total of 891 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 294 152.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 138, from 3930 to 3792.

As of the January 16 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 29.27 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 28.85 a week ago.

There are 358 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 50 fewer than a week ago.

There are 48 in intensive care, eight more than the figure in the January 9 report.

Fourteen medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 313.

A total of 4 605 191 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1334 in the past week.

The report said that 2 075 169 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 200 in the past week.

A total of 941 026 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1088 in the past week.

The January 16 report said that 68 457 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 1088 in the past week.

