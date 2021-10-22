Covid-19 morbidity rate in two districts in Bulgaria exceeds 1000 in 100 000

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, with two exceeding the 1000-mark, according to the October 22 update by the unified information portal.

In the district of Montana, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1011.2 out of 100 000 population and in the district of Pernik the figure is 1008.92.

The other 14 districts that are Covid-19 dark red zones (coloured in brown on the NCIPD map) are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

In Sofia city, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 941.06 out of 100 000 population.

Eleven districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, and just one, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population. Kurdzhali’s morbidity rate is 146.78.

The October 22 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 627.23 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 590.89 on October 21.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!