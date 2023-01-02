Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 17 deaths, 862 new cases

The deaths of 17 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 108, according to figures posted on January 2 on the unified information portal.

A total of 862 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 292 150.

In the past week, the number of active cases increased by nine, from 3828 to 3837.

As of the January 2 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 28.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 34.74 a week ago.

There are 363 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 24 more than a week ago.

There are 34 in intensive care, one fewer than the figure in the December 26 report.

Five medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 285.

A total of 4 603 029 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 393 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 810 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 56 in the past week.

A total of 939 299 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 332 in the past week.

The January 2 report said that 66 730 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 332 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

