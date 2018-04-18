Bulgarian average income rose by 8.1% in 2017, household spending by 9.7% – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

The annual total income average per capita in Bulgaria was 5586 leva (about 2856 euro) in 2017, an increase of 8.1 per cent compared with 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 18.

The total income average per household member increased by 1.6 times during the 2008 – 2017 period, the NSI said.

Real household income – defined as nominal income is deflated by annual average indices of consumer prices – increased by 5.5 per cent in 2017 compared to 2016.

In a report on income, expenditure and consumption of households in 2017, the NSI said that Bulgarian households spent 5217 leva average per capita in 2017, about 9.7 per cent more than in 2016.

Household expenditure increased by 1.6 times during the 2008 – 2017 period, according to the NSI.

In 2017, household expenditure average per capita included 1573 leva for food and non-alcoholic beverages, an increase of 7.4 per cent compared with 2016 and 31.7 per cent more than in 2008.

Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, fuels, furnishing and maintenance of the house) was 987 leva average per capita in 2017, about 15.3 per cent more in than 2016 and 74.7 per cent more than 2008.

About 576 leva was spent on transport and communication, 7.3 per cent more than 2016 and 54.4 per cent more than 2008.

In 2017, expenditure on taxes and social insurance contributions added up to 648 leva, an increase of 16.3 per cent compared to 2016, and about triple compared with 2008, according to the NSI.

