Bulgarian and US military in joint exercise Thracian Summer 2020

About 750 military personnel from the Bulgarian army and the US Air Force in Europe have been participating in the joint training exercise Thracian Summer 2020, held in the area of in the area of ​​Cheshnegirovo airfield.

Thracian Summer 2020 is one of the largest international training exercises conducted under the leadership of the Bulgarian Air Force this year.

The exercise has been held annually since 2007.

The events in this year’s training involved landing of cargo and parachutists from US C-130 and Bulgarian Spartan military aircraft, and actions by Cougar and Mi-17 helicopter crews to retrieve casualties and perform an air medical evacuation, among other aspects of training.

Bulgarian-American training continues in September with an exercise involving fighter aircraft.

(Photos: Ministry of Defence)

