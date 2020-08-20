Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4362 active cases, 752 in hospital, 8 new deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has fallen by 89 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4362, according to data posted on August 20 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 30 in the past day to 752. Sixty are in intensive care, one fewer than as at the national information system daily report on August 19.

The death toll has risen by eight to a total of 527. Those who had tested positive and died in the past day were a 67-year-old woman who had pneumonia, a 67-year-old man who had heart disease, a 70-year-old man who had diabetes, cardiac and chronic neurological disease, a 64-year-old man who had pneumonia, a 72-year-old man who had diabetes, heart disease and chronic neurological disease, a 91-year-old woman who had chronic neurological disease, a 77-year-old man with heart and chronic neurological disease and a 67-year-old man who had pneumonia.

A total of 151 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The national information system said that 8649 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours.

To date, 14 820 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-diagnosed cases, the largest number was in Blagoevgrad, 24, followed by the city of Sofia and the district of Plovdiv, both 19.

By district, the remainder are Bourgas three, Varna 12, Vratsa three, Dobrich 11, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil one, Lovech one, Pazardzhik seven, Pleven three, Razgrad one, Rousse eight, Silistra five, Smolyan five, Sofia district one, Stara Zagora seven, Haskovo two, Shoumen five and Yambol eight.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 232 in the past day to 9931.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 815 to date.

