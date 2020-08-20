Covid-19: Malta requires PCR tests for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

As of August 21, people arriving in Malta from Bulgaria, Romania, and from Barcelona, Gerona and Madrid in Spain, must submit a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before entering the country, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

People who have had not a test will, at the discretion of the authorities, either be tested at the airport or placed in 14-day quarantine.

According to the website of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of August 19, there had been 1322 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Malta, with nine deaths to date.

The Covid-19 cases reported for Malta do not include Covid-19 positive migrant cases who have disembarked in Malta and have been quarantined on arrival, the ECDC said.

(Photo of Valletta, Malta: Olga Prystai)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

