Starting salaries of teachers in Bulgaria rise 12.3%

As of April 1, the starting salary of a teacher in Bulgaria rose by 155 leva – 12.3 per cent – to 1415 leva (about 723 euro) a month, the Education Ministry said in a Facebook post.

The ministry said that the minimum salaries of teaching staff in secondary education go up by the same percentage.

“On average, the individual salaries of teachers in kindergartens and schools will increase by the same amount,” the Education Ministry said.

The increases are provided for in an annex to the current collective labour agreement, signed on April 4 by Education Minister Nikolai Denkov and representatives of teachers’ trade unions.

Also increased are the salaries of various specialists in the education system, such as speech therapists, psychologists and sports coaches.

Salaries of non-teaching staff are linked to the national minimum salary, for example, assistant educators get at least 105 per cent of the minimum salary, amounting to 745.50 leva, security guards and cooks, 110 per cent or 781 leva, accountants and librarians no less than 125 per cent of the minimum salary, 887.50 leva.

According to the ministry, the minimum salary of a head of a school rises from 1535 leva a month to 1724 leva, while that of a deputy head of a school rises from 1420 leva a month to 1595 leva a month.

The ministry said that the additional 10 days of paid leave for all employees of educational institutions after undergoing Covid-19 was scrapped.

Instead, educational specialists would be entitled to additional preventative examinations and consultations, under a national programme.

The two additional days of paid leave for vaccination against Covid-19 would, as of now, be taken only on the day of immunisation and the next day, the Education Ministry said.

(Photo: Ministry of Education)

