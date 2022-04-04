Two-thirds of Ukranians who fled to Bulgaria have higher education – Employment Agency

Share this: Facebook

Close to 70 per cent of Ukranians who have come to Bulgaria because of the war are keen to start work immediately, while Bulgarian employers are ready to hire them, according to the Employment Agency.

Sixty-six per cent of Ukrainians who had sought shelter in Bulgaria had higher education, the agency said.

Citing data up to the end of March, the agency said that its mobile teams had visited 238 places where Ukrainians fleeing the war were accommodated.

The officials interviewed 3279 Ukrainian citizens, while 940 had filled in the Employment Agency’s application form online, the agency said.

Sixty-six per cent of Ukrainians in Bulgaria wanted to start work immediately, 20 per cent were ready to start work in one to six months, while 10 per cent said that they could start work if care was provided for their children.

The jobs they sought included secretarial work (26 per cent), hotel administration (25 per cent), valet (20 per cent), in restaurants and places of entertainment (18 per cent), sales consultant (16 per cent), followed by computer specialist, cashier, cook and production work.

Most wanted to work in one of Bulgaria’s large cities – Bourgas, Varna, Plovdiv and Sofia, the agency said.

The agency said that employers had announced 2830 jobs for Ukrainian citizens.

Twenty-one per cent sought employees who had higher education and 46 per cent sought staff with secondary education.

The Employment Agency said that more than half of employers were ready to provide permanent employment, and 17 per cent said that they could provide housing for employees.

Twenty-one per cent of employers were ready to provide transport and eight per cent to help with child care.

Most sought-after were IT staff, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, and staff for the chemical technology, food technology and tourism businesses, the agency said.

