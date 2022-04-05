Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 1180 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 608, according to the April 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 12 333 tests done in the past day, 1180 – about 9.56 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 141 859 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 173 859 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 3893 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5033 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 931 682.

As of April 5, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 227.18 out of 100 000 population, down from 238.46 on April 4.

There are 1618 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 229 newly admitted. There are 190 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the April 4 report.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 110.

A total of 4 355 205 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1376 in the past day.

A total of 2 051 130 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 259 in the past day, while 725 866 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1028 in the past day.



