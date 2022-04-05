European Parliament fines Bulgarian MEP over stiff-armed salute

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian far-right MEP Angel Dzhambazki, a co-leader of the VMRO party and a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists group, has been fined by the European Parliament over a mid-February incident in which he gave a stiff-armed salute in the debating chamber.

The gesture has been interpreted as a Nazi salute, though Dzhambazki has denied that it was, insisting that it was just a “goodbye” gesture.

Dzambazhki is being fined six days’ allowance, which Bulgarian National Radio reported from Brussels amounted to about 2000 euro.

He may appeal against the decision, which was announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as the April 5 sitting began.

