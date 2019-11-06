Bulgarian court imprisons Sliven man for five months for vote-buying

Share this: Facebook

The Sliven District Court has handed an effective sentence of five months in prison to a man from the town for vote-buying ahead of the October 2019 local elections, the Prosecutor’s Office said on November 6.

The man, identified in the media statement as Svetlin S, pleaded guilty to having offered, with a woman identified as Yanka A as his accomplice, three people the sum of 30 leva (about 15 euro) each, for their vote in favour of a particular mayoral candidate.

The statement did not identify the candidate.

Yanka A also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for three years.

The court’s ruling was based on a plea bargain, is final and not subject to appeal, the statement said.

