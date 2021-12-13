Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 50 deaths, 532 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 50 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 536, according to the December 13 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, 94 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of 12 771 tests done in the past day, 532 – about 4.16 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 714 688 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 97 575 are active. The number of active cases increased by 31 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 451 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 587 577.

There are 5316 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 173 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 629 in intensive care, an increase of two compared with the December 12 report.

One medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 711.

So far, 3 494 341 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3704 in the past day.

A total of 1 839 666 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1561 in the past day, while 170 081 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1643 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

