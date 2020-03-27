Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More prosecutions for violating emergency regulations, quarantine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Prosecutors Office announced on March 27 further cases connected to violations of emergency measures against the spread of Covid-19 and prosecutions of people for breaking quarantine.

In Sofia, a man is facing charges not only for running an unlicensed gambling operation at premises in Bratya Miladinovi Street, but also for keeping the operation open in spite of the nationwide ban. The accused is out on bail of 5000 leva (about 2500 euro).

In Veliko Turnovo, a man in the town of Troyan has been charged after advertising online the sale of disinfectant, which turned out to be another fluid. Those who made purchases had incurred financial losses of an unspecified amount.

In the course of the investigation, a total of 97 litres of a blue liquid were found in a passenger car and seized. The containers were not labelled and there was no documentation as to what it was. On inspecting the premises, a large amount of winter cleaning fluid was found in various packages, along with fuel and lubricants, the statement said.

The regular 5pm briefing on March 27 by crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski was told the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria now added up to 293, with 17 new cases confirmed since the 8am briefing.

A total of 99 patients are in hospital, 53 in Sofia, Mutafchiyski said.

There are a total of 7000 laboratory tests for Covid-19 available and more are expected to arrive.

Mutafchiyski said that 24 000 Bulgarians were in home quarantine.

Numerous flights that had been scheduled for Saturday at Sofia Airport have been cancelled. The flights due to go ahead include 15 arrivals and 11 departures, according to the flight information on the airport’s website.

The Bulgarian Doctors Union, which is running a campaign entitled “For the Heroes in White” to raise funds for masks, protective clothing, disinfectants and medical supplies for hospitals and medical personnel throughout Bulgaria, said that the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” had donated more than 33 000 leva.

The Bulgarian Doctors Union quoted Shalom as saying that it is grateful for and remembers the support the union gave in publicly opposing antisemitic legislation in Bulgaria in the 1940s.

