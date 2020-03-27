Republic of North Macedonia joins Nato as 30th ally

Share this: Facebook

The Republic of North Macedonia became Nato’s newest member on March 27, on depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Washington DC, Nato said in a statement.

Nato Allies signed North Macedonia’s Accession Protocol in February 2019, after which all 29 national parliaments voted to ratify the country’s membership.

Speaking in Brussels on March 27, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “North Macedonia is now part of the Nato family, a family of thirty nations and almost one billion people.

“A family based on the certainty that, no matter what challenges we face, we are all stronger and safer together.

“North Macedonia is a long-standing contributor to our Euro-Atlantic security, including by participating in Nato-led missions in Afghanistan and in Kosovo,” Stoltenberg said.

A flag-raising ceremony for North Macedonia will take place at Nato Headquarters on March 30, in the presence of Stoltenberg, the chairman of the Nato Military Committee Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, and the chargé d’affaires of the Delegation of North Macedonia to Nato, Zoran Todorov.

The flag of North Macedonia will be simultaneously raised at the Allied Command Operations in Mons (Belgium) and at the Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk (US), Nato said.

