Summer daylight saving time in Bulgaria begins on March 29 2020

Three am in Bulgaria becomes 4am on March 29 2020 as daylight saving time begins.

The system of changing the time twice a year, in March and October, is set to continue at least until 2021.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed the ending of the system, responding to an online poll that it had conducted that showed 84 per cent of respondents – about five million people – opposed the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.

While it had been intended to end the system in April 2019, the European Parliament voted last year to keep it in place until 2021, when each country should decide for itself whether to stay on daylight saving time or standard winter time.

This means that on October 25 2020, clocks in Bulgaria will again be reset, an hour back.

