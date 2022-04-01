Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 948 deaths in March

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 948 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in March, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 529, according to the April 1 report by the unified information portal.

This is the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a month since August 2021.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in August 2021 was 683, rising to 1986 in September, 3117 in October, peaking at 4454 in November, followed by 2502 in December, 2363 in January and 2263 in February.

In March 2022, a total of 47 644 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 1 138 923.

There are currently 179 885 active cases, a decrease of 35 636 compared with the March 1 figure.

As of April 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 256.33 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 698.69 on March 1.

There are 1944 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1974 fewer than the figure in the March 1 report.

There are 219 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 254 compared with the figure a month ago.

A total of 761 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past month, bringing the total to date to 24 074.

A total of 4 352 008 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 51 505 in the past month.

The April 1 report said that 2 050 547 people had completed the vaccination cycle. This is an increase of 5069 compared with the figure in the March 1 report.

A total of 723 465 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 35 037 in the past month.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!