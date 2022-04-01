Bulgaria’s road death toll in Q1 2022 is 96

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first three months of 2022 is 96, according to provisional statistics published on April 1 by the Interior Ministry.

The country’s road death toll in the first quarter of 2022 is 24 higher than in the first three months of 2021 and 11 more than in the first three months of 2020.

However, it is lower than the 111 in the first quarter of 2019 and the 105 in the first quarter of 2018. The latter figure had been the lowest in four years.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

In the first quarter of 2022, there were 1158 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 1450 people were seriously injured.

In March 2022 alone, there were 35 road deaths in Bulgaria.

In March 2021, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 21, and in March 2020, it was 26. At the time of the Covid-19 State of Emergency two years ago, the Health Ministry imposed intercity travel restrictions that took effect on March 20.

In March 2019, the country’s road death toll was 43, and in March 2018, it was 29.

