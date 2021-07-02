Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 6 deaths, 0.52% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 067, according to the July 2 report by the national information system.

Of 13 903 tests, 73 – about 0.52 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 902 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 8905 active cases, a decrease of 206 in the past day.

The report said that 273 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 394 930.

There are 1434 patients in hospital, a decrease of 47 in the past day, with 163 in intensive care, a decrease of 16.

To date, 13 445 medical personnel have tested positive – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – including one in the past day.

So far, 1 773 581 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 314 in the past day.

A total of 812 175 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6702 in the past day.

