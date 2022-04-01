Bulgaria January-February 2022 Budget surplus at 713.3M leva

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 713.3 million leva in the first two months of the year, or 0.5 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, exceeding the ministry’s forecast of 697 million leva issued last month.

The figure represented a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 24.3 million leva.

For March, the ministry forecast a Budget surplus of 231 million leva at the end of the month.

The state Budget had a surplus of 648.9 million leva and the EU funds surplus was 64.4 million leva. Bulgaria’s contribution to the EU budget for the first two months of 2022 was 296 million leva.

Revenue in January-February was 8.01 billion leva, up 9.8 per cent from last year. Tax revenues were 6.32 billion leva, an increase of 9.4 per cent, the ministry said.

Budget spending was 7.3 billion leva in the first two months of the year, compared to 7.27 billion leva in the same period of 2021.

(Photo: Alessandro Paiva/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments