Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.0% inflation in February

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded two per cent inflation in February, up 0.2 percentage points compared to a month earlier, with prices up 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on March 14.

In monthly terms, it was the eighth month in a row of CPI growth and the ninth time in the past 12 months that consumer prices recorded an increase.

Food prices were 0.3 per cent higher compared to January and services prices rose by 0.7 per cent, while non-food prices were flat. Compared to February 2017, food prices were one per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 1.3 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded an increase of 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in February showed a 1.5 per cent increase.

Food and beverage prices were 0.7 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 4.4 per cent and transportation costs were 0.2 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments