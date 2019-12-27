Sofia Airport welcomes seven millionth passenger to arrive in 2019

Share this: Facebook

With just a few days left to 2019, Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport welcomed its seven millionth passenger, the airport said on December 27.

The passenger was Vicky Almog, 22, who arrived from Tel Aviv on Israeli airline El Al.

Almog was welcomed, in line with Bulgarian custom, with bread and salt, in a ceremony to the sounds of the Bulgarian National Radio folk music orchestra and children from a dance and folk music ensemble.

Sofia Airport management presented her with a voucher for the airport’s duty-free shops and a gift from the airline, the statement said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

