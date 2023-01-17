Bulgaria applies for EU reimbursement for aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria has applied for reimbursement from the European Peace Facility fund for equipment and humanitarian aid that it has provided to Ukraine, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on January 17.

Stoyanov said that the amount to be reimbursed was yet to be clarified.

“The humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Defence alone is about seven million leva – I’m talking about the helmets, bulletproof vests, medical kit and clothes provided,” he said.



Earlier, the Defence Ministry said that it had provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth 7 097 730.15 leva.

The aid consisted of 2000 helmets, 2000 body armour, 350 medical kits, 5000 sets of winter clothing and 5000 footwear.

Stoyanov rejected media reports that Su-25 combat aircraft and T-72 tanks from Bulgaria had been provided to Ukraine after being sold to Nato allied countries.

He said that the Defence Ministry had not sold Su-25 aircraft for more than 10 years, and in the past year, had not sold T-72 tanks to anyone.



“Neither the T-72, nor the S-300 missile system, nor the MiG-29, nor the Su-25 were exported,” Stoyanov said.

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted in December to approve a classified list of military aid to be sent to Ukraine.

The caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev has moved to ask Parliament to agree that any further military aid provided by Bulgaria to Ukraine would be subject to case-by-case approval by the legislature.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!