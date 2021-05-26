EC approves 16.5M leva in state aid for Bulgarian tour operators

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission said on May 26 that it has approved 16.5 million leva, or about 8.4 million euro, in state aid for Bulgaria’s tour operators affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding would take the form of direct grants, to be used by the beneficiaries to refund their customers for trips that were cancelled between March 1 and December 31 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the related travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

The measure aims to address liquidity shortages experienced by the grant recipients as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Commission said.

The Commission said that the measure was in line with the conditions set out in its temporary framework on state aid, as it capped the maximum grant at 1.8 million euro per company and had a limited time scope until December 31 2021.

(Photo: government.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments