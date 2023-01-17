Bulgaria’s Plovdiv declares flu epidemic, but schools stay open

Bulgaria’s district of Plovdiv has declared an influenza epidemic, the seventh district in the country to do so in recent days.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures, such as the suspension of routine medical consultations for women and children, as well as a bar on visits to old age homes and hospitals, will be in effect from January 19 to 30.

However, schools will remain open, given that the incidence among pupils remains low.

According to regional health inspectorate data, 14 per cent of pupils in the Plovdiv district are absent from class because of flu.

In the Bourgas district, the epidemic declaration expires on January 17. At a meeting of the district operational staff, it was not decided not to extend the declaration, meaning – among other things – that schools in the district will reopen on January 18.

(Photo: Iwan Beijes)

