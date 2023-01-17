Bulgaria issues Code Orange dangerous weather warning for seven districts

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for seven districts for January 18 because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning for Wednesday are Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Kurdjali and Haskovo.

Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute also issued Code Orange warnings because of forecast strong winds in the districts of Montana and Vratsa for January 17.

Wind speed in those districts is expected to reach up to 25-30m/s.

The rest of the country was under the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather both on January 17 and 18, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 19-24m/s.

