Three more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic

The number of districts in Bulgaria that have declared an influenza epidemic has risen to six, after Lovech, Pazardzhik and Gabrovo said that a flu epidemic declaration would be in effect from January 18 to 24, according to a statement on January 17 by the Health Ministry.

Flu epidemic declarations are in effect in the districts of Stara Zagora (January 17 to 23) and Shoumen (January 13 to 18).

In the district of Bourgas, the flu epidemic declaration was due to expire on January 17. The regional crisis staff was meeting to decide whether to extend it.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures in effect include suspension of scheduled consultations of pregnant women and children, suspension of preventive examinations, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations in outpatient care.

Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended.

At children’s facilities, “filters” to prevent ill children entering are being stepped up, and staff members who are ill may not come to work.

The Health Ministry said that medical facilities should strictly comply with the requirements for approval of a medical standard for the prevention and control of nosocomial infections (an infection you get while you’re in the hospital for another reason), including strengthening access control for outsiders, wearing protective face masks and disinfection.

In the six districts, classes are suspended for the duration of the epidemic declaration.



The Ministry of Health issued a reminder that it recommended measures such as wearing a protective face mask, frequent hand hygiene and physical distancing – effective both to protect against Covid-19 and other airborne infections.

