Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2020 was 4.4 per cent – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2020 was 4.4 per cent, unchanged from June, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published on September 1 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The 4.4 per cent represented an estimated 143 000 people in Bulgaria, according to Eurostat.

In July 2019, unemployment in Bulgaria had been four per cent, representing about 134 000 people.

In April, the month after Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment in the country was 4.8 per cent. It decreased to 4.6 per cent in May and 4.4 per cent in June.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2020 was 9.4 per cent, representing about 14 000 under-25s, up from 8.6 per cent in July 2019, about 13 000 under-25s. The July 2020 figure was down from 10.1 per cent in June 2020.

Eurostat said that in July 2020, a month marked by some relaxation of Covid-19 containment measures in many EU countries, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent in June 2020.

The EU unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent in July 2020, up from 7.1 per cent in June 2020.

In July 2020, 2.906 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.338 million were in the euro zone.

In July 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17 per cent in the EU and 17.3 per cent in the euro zone, up from 16.9 per cent and 17.2 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

Compared with June 2020, youth unemployment increased by 37 000 in the EU and by 29 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Vangelis Thomaidis)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments