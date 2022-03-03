Number of Covid-19 dark red zones in Bulgaria continues to drop

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has dropped to 16, going by figures published on March 3 by the unified information portal.

As of March 3, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 601.86 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 641.61 on March 2, and down from 892.35 a week ago, on February 24.

Ten districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Vidin, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city) and Haskovo.

Two districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad and Kurdzhali.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Varna, 1368.6 per 100 000 population. Varna now is the only one of Bulgaria’s 28 districts above the 1000-mark.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 715.52 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

