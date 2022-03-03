Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 59 deaths, 2274 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 696, according to the March 3 report by the unified information portal.

Of 18 771 tests done in the past day, 2274 – about 12.11 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 096 194 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 212 472 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2237 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4452 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 848 026.

As of March 3, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 601.86 per 100 000 population, down from 641.61 on March 2.

There are 3460 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 330 newly admitted. There are 447 in intensive care, 14 fewer than the figure in the March 2 report.

Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 408.

So far, 4 305 612 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2799 in the past day.

A total of 2 047 186 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 971 in the past day, while 691 720 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1786 in the past day.

