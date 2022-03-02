Rumours on social networks trigger large queues at fuel stations in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Rumours spread on social networks about a sharp rise in fuel prices and supply problems triggered large queues at fuel stations in Bulgaria on the night of March 2, reports said.

The queues formed at fuel stations in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and several other cities and towns.

Bulgarian National Radio reported that many motorists wanted to refuel their cars “fearing that fuel prices will rise sharply soon – even after midnight – in view of the sharp rise in oil prices on world markets as a result of the war in Ukraine”.

Others feared that Russia’s war on Ukraine would disrupt oil supplies, including in Bulgaria, which would lead to a lack of sufficient supplies at fuel stations in the coming days, the report said.

Bulgarian National Radio said that in some fuel stations, motorists were being charged more than three leva a litre for diesel and petrol.

The report quoted fuel station employees as saying that Gazprom fuel stations were closed and LukOil was expected to stop importing fuel.

Bulgarian National Television said that one of the fuel stations in Karlovo had closed and at the other one, the price of diesel was already 3.16 leva a litre.

The report said that there were long queues of cars in Blagoevgrad, Kazanluk and Vratsa. In Vratsa, the price of petrol remained below three leva a litre.



The international E-79 road at Vratsa briefly was closed by a protest against increasing fuel prices, until police intervened to clear the blockage.

Protesters, who blocked the stretch between Vratsa and Mezdra in both directions, threatened to return on March 3, local media said.

(Photo: Ramzi Hashisho/freeimages.com)

