Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2022 was 4.7% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2022 was 4.7 per cent, down from 4.8 per cent in December and down from 6.2 per cent in January 2021, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on March 3, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Eurostat said that the figure for January 2022 represented an estimated 152 000 people, compared with 153 000 in December and 203 000 in January 2021.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2022 was 15.1 per cent, up from 14.7 per cent in December and down from 17.9 per cent in January 2021.

These figures represented an estimated 18 000 under-25s in January 2022, about 17 000 under-25s in December and 26 000 in January 2021.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in January 2022, down from 6.3 per cent in December 2021 and from 7.5 per cent in January 2021.

In January 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent, down from 7.0 per cent in December 2021 and from 8.3 per cent in January 2021.

In January 2022, 2.546 million under-25s were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.038 million were in the euro zone.

In January 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 14 per cent in the EU and 13.9 per cent in the euro zone, down from 14.3 per cent and 14.2 per cent respectively in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

