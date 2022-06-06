Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 29 deaths in past week

The deaths of 29 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, going by the figures in the June 6 report on the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria in a week since 2022 began. In the past two days, no Covid-19 deaths were registered, according to the June 5 and June 6 reports.

To date, 1 165 856 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, including 1124 in the past week.

According to the report, there are 73 148 active cases, 3753 fewer than the figure in the May 30 report.

As of June 6, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 35.32 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 45.62 on May 30.

There are 338 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 72 fewer than a week ago, while 32 are in intensive care, five fewer than a week ago.

A total of 4 400 609 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2650 in the past week.

A total of 2 059 887 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 687 in the past week, while 759 297 have received a booster dose, including 1749 in the past week.

