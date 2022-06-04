Agriculture Minister: ‘No danger of a grain crisis in Bulgaria’

There is no danger of a grain crisis in Bulgaria, Agriculture Minister Ivan Ivanov told reporters in Gorna Oryahovitsa on June 4, local media said.

“This year’s harvest is expected to be extremely good. Our grain producers will continue to export. The price is rising due to the lack of these serious imports from Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to support our European partners,” Ivanov said.



Ivanov emphasised that funds have been set aside for producers of meat, fruits and vegetables.



“Under the temporary framework that the EC has developed to support producers, we have provided funds for them. In the coming days we will announce the funds, after the Budget is presented,” he said.

“According to our reckoning, what will be national-European funding for emergency assistance, we will be able to generate about 300 million leva additional resources, above the 143 million that must be paid as part of Covid support,” Ivanov said.

The 300 million leva would be EU and state funds, for farmers and stockbreeders.

He said that this year’s Budget would include a “record high” sum for hail control and called on farmers to submit applications if their farms had been damaged by hail.

(Photo: Andreas-Krappweis/sxc.hu)

