Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 13 new deaths, 4197 active, 737 in hospital

Thirteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to a total of 642 to date, according to data posted on September 2 by the national information system.

Of the 13, two had no concomitant diseases – a 57-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.

A total of 6784 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 188 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were 35 in the district of Bourgas and 26 each in the district of Bourgas and the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Varna 17, Gabrovo one, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana one, Pazardzhik 12, Pernik two, Plovdiv 13, Rousse eight, Silistra 10, Sliven two, Smolyan 10, Sofia district one, Stara Zagora nine, Haskovo five, Shoumen one and Yambol one.

To date, 16 454 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Of these, 4197 are active.

The number of those who have recovered from the virus has risen by 132 in the past day to a total of 11 615.

There are 737 patients in hospital, 62 in intensive care.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 901.

