Covid-19: Bulgaria removes PCR test, quarantine requirements for arrivals from Turkey, Serbia, Belarus

People arriving in Bulgaria from Turkey, Serbia and Belarus may be admitted to the country without the need to present a certificate of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 and need not go into mandatory quarantine, according to an order issued by Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

The order that was in effect requiring mandatory quarantining of people arriving from these countries from August 20 to 31 has been withdrawn, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The country from which a traveller arrives is considered to be the country of departure, irrespective of the traveller’s stay or transit through other countries during the journey.

Entry into Bulgaria from other European Union countries is allowed without restrictions. Travelling to and from Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as well as the United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City State and Republic of San Marino, is also allowed without restrictions.

