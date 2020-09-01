For sixth month, Bulgaria’s road death toll lower than at same time in 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll on Bulgaria’s roads at the end of August 2020 was 117 lower than at the same time in 2019, according to provisional figures posted on September 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This was the sixth consecutive month of a trend of fewer deaths, serious injuries and accidents on Bulgaria’s roads.

As of the September 1 report by the Interior Ministry, there have been 269 deaths on Bulgaria’s roads since January 1, 3715 accidents and 4658 serious injuries.

In August 2020 alone, there were 52 deaths, 862 injuries and 679 accidents. On September 1 2019, the Interior Ministry said that in August 2019, there were 59 deaths, 989 injuries and 750 accidents.

The trend of a downturn in road deaths began in March, when Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several weeks of intercity travel restrictions, along with other measures to contain the spread of new coronavirus, contributed to a reduction in traffic on motorways and other major thoroughfares.

According to official European Union statistics, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the EU.

Throughout August 2020, every Friday Bulgaria’s Traffic Police announced a “special operation” to enforce road rules.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments