Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 16 deaths, patients in hospital pass 2000-mark

Sixteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 411, according to the August 19 report by the national information system.

Of 20 072 tests done in the past day, 1387 – about 6.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 437 327 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 18 119 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1136 in the past day.

The report said that 235 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 400 797.

There are 2001 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 169 in the past day, with 174 in intensive care, an increase of 14.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 600.

In the past day, 12 807 vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 188 957.



A total of 1 094 904 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7802 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

