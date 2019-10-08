Plan for joint Bulgarian-Romanian co-ordination system to aid ships in distress on the Danube

Share this: Facebook

A unified information system for co-ordination and actions to assist in emergency situations on the Danube River is to be set up by Bulgaria and Romania, Bulgarian National Television said on October 8.

It will connected to the universal European emergency number 112 and to operations centres of the Border Police and fire brigade.

The partners in the project are the maritime administrations of Bulgaria and Romania.

The goal is to improve transport safety on the river.

The system will be developed using EU financing to a sum of six million euro.

(Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis)

