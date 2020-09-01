Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 16 new deaths, 4154 active cases, 727 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixteen more deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to date to 629, according to data posted on September 1 by the national information system.

Of the 16, three had no concomitant diseases while the remaining 13 had serious illnesses.

A total of 4330 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 76 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad four, Bourgas two, Varna nine, Veliko Turnovo one, Gabrovo one, Dobrich seven, Kurdzhali two, Pazardzhik five, Plovdiv six, Rousse four, Silistra one, Sliven one, Smolyan two, Sofia district one, Sofia city 11, Stara Zagora 10, Haskovo three, Shoumen five and Yambol one.

A total of 4154 cases are active. To date, 16 266 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 11 483 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 170 in the past day.

There are 727 patients in hospital, 65 in intensive care.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 890.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments