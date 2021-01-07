Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Anti-Covid measures resulting in ‘extremely positive’ data

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on January 7 that the country’s anti-epidemic measures were producing “extremely positive” data about the Covid-19 situation.

Angelov told a briefing that there was an enduring trend that the number of people who had recovered from the virus was double the number of new patients.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that Bulgaria continued to be third in mortality and 24th in morbidity in the European Union.

However, he said that because of the holidays, the European Centre for Disease Control had not published data for this period because of lack of accuracy.

Three districts in Bulgaria have the lowest rate of infection, less than 120 per 100 000: Kurdzhali, Razgrad and Gabrovo. The three districts with the highest rate of infection are Vratsa, Rousse and Varna.

The head of the national vaccination headquarters, Krassimir Gigov, said that so far 7913 people in Bulgaria had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“At the moment we have no information about side effects,” he said, adding that if were any, the media would be informed.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

