Covid-19: Bulgaria to receive its first Moderna vaccines on January 11

Bulgaria will receive its first consignment of Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 on January 11, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on January 7.

The first batch will be 2000 out of a total 500 000 that the country has ordered.

The European Commission said on January 6 that it had granted a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the second Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the EU.

This authorisation followed a positive scientific recommendation based on a thorough assessment of the safety, effectiveness and quality of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and was endorsed by the EU member states, the Commission said.

Angelov told a briefing that Bulgaria’s vaccination campaign was still in its first phase, involving medical personnel.

The next phase would be teachers and staff at kindergartens and schools. Details about the next step after that were still being discussed, he said.

Bulgaria’s first delivery, of more than 9700 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, took place on December 26 and the second, of about 25 000 doses, was on January 4.

Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova, visiting the Black Sea city of Varna on January 7, said that her ministry expected the vaccines would “speed up the restart of tourism,” according to a media statement by the ministry.

(Photo: Triggermouse from Pixabay)

