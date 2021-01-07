Bulgaria expects to receive 1.5M Covid-19 vaccines by end-July 2021

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria expects to receive about 1.5 million vaccines against Covid-19 by the end of July 2021, according to a provisional table posted by the Ministry of Health on January 7.

The schedule envisages receiving a million BioNTech-Pfizer and 500 000 Moderna vaccines.

The ministry said that the dates indicated and specific quantities are indicative and changes may occur depending on the production capacity of each company.

Bulgaria received its first vaccines, 9750 doses, from BioNTech-Pfizer, on December 26 2020.

Of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines, the schedule shows a total of 60 450 in January, 75 075 in February, 102 375 in March, 300 000 in April, 77 350 in May and 375 000 in July.

Of the Moderna vaccines, 6000 are to arrive in January, 32 000 in February, 22 000 in March, 220 000 in April and 220 000 in July.

