In past month, 235 Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 235 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in May 2022, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 148, according to figures posted on June 1 on the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in May 2021 was 1301, followed by 361 in June, in July it was 152, rising to 683 in August, to 1986 in September, 3117 in October, peaking at 4454 in November, followed by 2502 in December, 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 deaths in March and 384 in April 2022.

In the past month, 8438 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 1 165 167, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

According to the unified information portal, there are 74 319 active cases, 67 352 fewer than a month ago.

As of June 1, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 39.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 108.49 on May 1.

There are 372 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 506 fewer than a month ago, with 35 in intensive care, 48 fewer than the figure in the May 1 report.

A total of 4 399 112 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 16 449 in the past month.

A total of 2 059 496 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3676 in the past month, while 758 329 have received a booster dose, including 11 533 in the past month.

