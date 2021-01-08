Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 8000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll linked to the disease past the 8000-mark to a total of 8017, according to the January 8 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that 867 people had been newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 583 through PCR tests and 284 through rapid antigen tests.

A total of 9911 tests were done in the past day, of which 6079 and 3832 were antigen. This means that 8.7 per cent of tests proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 179 are in the city of Sofia, 107 in the district of Bourgas and 73 in the district of Plovdiv.

A total of 207 259 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, 69 051 of which are active, a decrease of 591 compared with the figure in the January 7 report.

The national information system said that 1402 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 130 191.

A total of 4250 patients are in hospital, a decrease of 12, with 377 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Forty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9087.

The report said that 3204 people in Bulgaria had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 11 117.

