Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.9% in November 2020 – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2020 was 4.9 per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on January 8, citing seasonally-adjusted totals.

This figure represents an estimated 162 000 people in Bulgaria.

It is an increase compared with November 2019, when unemployment was 4.2 per cent – about 142 000 people – but is lower than the figures reached earlier in 2020 after the Covid-19 crisis began.

According to Eurostat, unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2020 reached 5.2 per cent, about 171 000 people, and in October was 5.1 per cent, about 168 000 people.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2020 was 13.9 per cent, representing an estimated 17 000 people under the age of 25.

In November 2019, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was nine per cent, about 14 000 under-25s.

In August 2020, it was 14.7 per cent (about 20 000 under-25s), in September it was 14.7 per cent (about 19 000 under-25s) and in October 2020, it was 14 per cent (about 18 000 under-25s), according to Eurostat’s figures.

Eurostat said that in November 2020, unemployment in the EU was 7.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in October 2020 and up from 6.6 per cent in November 2019.

Euro zone unemployment in November was 8.3 per cent, down from 8.4 per cent in October 2020 and up from 7.4 per cent in November 2019.

Compared with November 2019, unemployment rose by 1.795 million in the EU and by 1.425 million in the euro zone.

In November 2020, 3.171 million young people were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.629 million were in the euro zone.

In November 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.7 per cent in the EU and 18.4 per cent in the euro zone, up from 17.5 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

Compared with October 2020, youth unemployment increased by 51 000 in the EU and by 64 000 in the euro zone.

Compared with November 2019, youth unemployment increased by 456 000 in the EU and by 398 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

