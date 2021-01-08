EC, International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance publish handbook on use of IHRA working definition of antisemitism

Share this: Facebook

A handbook for the practical use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism was published on January 8, the European Commission said in a statement.

The document was commissioned by the European Commission and published jointly with the IHRA, with support from the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The IHRA working definition of antisemitism, while not legally binding, has become a widely used tool around the world to educate people about antisemitism, as well as recognise and counter its manifestations.

Based on the comprehensive research carried out by the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (Bundesverband RIAS), the handbook provides an overview of good practices by international organisations, national administrations, civil society and Jewish communities from across Europe.

The 35 good practices range from training for law enforcement to incident recording and reporting.

Furthermore, the handbook includes 22 sourced incidents of antisemitism in Europe that highlight the relevance of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism when assessing manifestations of antisemitism.

EC Vice-President Schinas said: “We need to fight antisemitism whenever we encounter it. Jewish life is part of our societies and we are determined to protect it.

“This new handbook makes it easier for all to fulfil this commitment. It responds to our member states’ requests for better knowledge-sharing on the use of the IHRA definition. The handbook will become another valuable tool for member states to effectively implement the landmark Council Declaration on combating antisemitism,” Schinas said.

The European Commission plans to adopt a comprehensive EU Strategy against antisemitism this year.

(Photo via IHRA’s Facebook page)

