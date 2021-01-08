EC proposes to buy up to 300M additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission (EC) proposed on January 8 to the EU member states to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer, with the option to acquire a further 100 million doses, the EC said in a statement.

This would enable the EU to purchase up to 600 million doses of this vaccine, which is already being used across the EU.

The additional doses will be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2021, the EC said.

The EU has acquired a broad portfolio of vaccines with different technologies. It has secured up to 2.3 billion doses from the most promising vaccine candidates for Europe and its neighbourhood, the statement said.

In addition to the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, was authorised on January 6 2021. Other vaccines are expected to be approved soon.

“This vaccine portfolio would enable the EU not only to cover the needs of its whole population, but also to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries,” the EC said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!